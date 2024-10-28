Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Go Deep)
We're only two games into the World Series and we've already seen some massive home runs, none bigger than Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in Game 1, the first in World Series history.
Let's bank on a couple more home runs taking place in Monday night's pivotal Game 3. In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I'm going to give you one player from each team that I'm betting on to go deep. Let's dive into it.
Best World Series Home Run Bets Today
- Teoscar Hernandez Home Run +600
- Jazz Chisholm Home Run +680
Teoscar Hernandez Home Run +600
I'm shocked we're able to bet on Teoscar Hernandez to hit a home run at +600 odds, despite him having the second most regular season home runs for the Dodgers behind only Shohei Ohtani.
Hernandez already hit a home run against the Yankees, going deep against them in Game 2, and he's had solid plate appearances throughout. Betting on him at 6-1 to hit a dinger in a second straight game seems like a solid bet to me.
Jazz Chisholm Home Run +680
Walker Buehler gets the nod to start for the Dodgers in Game 3 and it's important to note he's struggled more this season when facing lefties compared to righties. Opponents have batted .296 with a slugging percentage of .528 when facing lefties. That means we should target a left-handed batter to hit a home run.
The lefty I'm going to back is Jazz Chisholm, who hit 24 home runs in the regular season and already has a dinger in the postseason. At +680, I love his odds to record one in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.
