Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Freddie Freeman to Go Deep vs. Tigers)
There's no bet that's more fun to hit than a wager on a player to hit a home run. Let's be honest, betting on home runs over the long term is a losing strategy, but if you bet responsibly, they're a fun bet to make.
If you're looking for a few players to bet on to hit a home run on Friday night, you've come to the right place. There are three players I'm specifically targeting to hit a dinger, including Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers. Let's take a look.
MLB Home Run Picks
- Ian Happ Home Run (+600) via FanDuel
- Freddie Freeman Home Run (+550) via DraftKings
- Julio Rodriguez Home Run (+450) via Caesars
Ian Happ Home Run (+600)
The Chicago Cubs will face Merrill Kelly of the Diamondbacks tonight. He gave up 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched last season, so he's extremely gettable for the Chicago bats. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to back Ian Happ to hit a home run, who already hit a home run in their 10-7 win against the Diamondbacks yesterday. He looks like a solid bet to hit another dinger today.
Freddie Freeman Home Run (+550)
Jack Flaherty of the Tigers allowed 1.3 home runs per nine innings last season, so we should target someone on the Dodgers to hit a home run off him tonight. I'm going to opt for Freddie Freeman, who has yet to hit a home run this season. He hit 22 in 147 games last season, which was a bit of a down year for him. I expect a bounce-back campaign from him in 2025, and that could start with a dinger tonight.
Julio Rodriguez Home Run (+450)
Julio Rodriguez hit just 20 home runs in 143 games last season, but he has too much talent and power not to improve on that number in 2025, especially considering he hit 32 home runs in 2023. Tonight could be a great spot for him to bounce back, considering he's taking on Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics, who allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings in 2024.
