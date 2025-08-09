Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Warming Bernabel to Stay Hot)
Welcome to the weekend! There's no better way to celebrate a summer weekend than by cashing in on a couple of home run props for a big payout, so that's exactly what we're going to do with today's loaded slate of MLB games.
I have three home run bets locked in, including a wager on the Rockies', young gun, Warming Bernabel, to hit his fourth home run of his rookie campaign. Let's dive into my picks.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+340) via FanDuel
- Alec Burleson Home Run (+450) via FanDuel
- Warming Bernabel Home Run (+850) via BetMGM
Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+340)
Of all Major League pitchers who have pitched at least 75 innings this season, Bailey Ober of the Minnesota Twins has the highest home runs allowed rate, giving up 2.1 dingers per nine innings pitched. He gets the start on the mound against the Kansas City Royals tonight, which means taking a member of the Royals to go deep is as obvious of a bet as we'll find on the board today. The player I'm going to back is Bobby Witt Jr. at +340, who is looking for his 17th home run of the season. Based on his .494 slugging percentage, the infielder is due to hit a dinger sooner rather than later.
Alec Burleson Home Run (+450)
Wilson Contreras of the Cardinals has two more home runs than Alex Burleson, but it's Burleson who has the higher slugging percentage this season at .453. That leaves me to believe Burleson is the better value bet to go deep against the Cubs tonight.
Colin Rea is getting the start for the Cubs tonight. He has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is inside the top 20 amongst pitchers with 75 innings pitched in 2025. He's ripe for the picking tonight.
Warming Bernabel Home Run (+850)
Warming Bernabel has taken the Major Leagues by storm. The young infielder has played just 12 games for the Rockies, but he's already been a lone bright spot for the struggling team, hitting three home runs in his first 48 at bats. At +850 odds, we can still buy low on the young prospect's power. If you want a long shot bet, this is as good a one as you're going to find.
