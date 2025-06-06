Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Jorge Polanco is Great Bet to Go Deep on Friday)
I write this almost every Friday, but I mean it when I say there's no better way to start your weekend than by cashing in on a couple of home run bets. Not only is it the most electric bet in baseball, but it's going to boost your bankroll ahead of Saturday and Sunday's action.
I'm targeting three players on today's slate that I'm hoping will do exactly that for sure. Let's dive into them.
Best Home Run Picks Today
- Kyle Stowers Home Run (+440) via FanDuel
- Jorge Polanco Home Run (+370) via FanDuel
- Andrew Benintendi Home Run (+550) via DraftKings
Marlins vs. Rays Home Run Pick
Zack Littell gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon, and he has allowed 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the third most amongst all Major League starters and the most amongst those taking the mound today. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on the leading home run hitter for the Marlins, Kyle Stowers, who has already hit 10 dingers in 2025.
Pick: Kyle Stowers (+440)
Mariners vs. Angels Home Run Pick
Not only does the Angels' bullpen give up the most home runs amongst all bullpens in the Majors, but their starter today, Kyle Hendricks, is also giving up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched, the most in their rotation.
All the talk around the Mariners has been surrounding Cal Raleigh, and rightfully so, but let's not look past the season that their shortstop, Jorge Polanco, is having. He's second on the team in slugging percentage at .487, and he has already hit 10 home runs of his own. I'll bet on him tonight to hit his 11th.
Pick: Jorge Polanco (+370)
Royals vs. White Sox Home Run Pick
Despite having a solid 3.45 ERA on the year, the Royals' starter, Seth Lugo, has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched, the 13th most amongst all pitchers with 50+ innings under their belt. While a bet on the White Sox is rarely a fun wager to make, I think there's some value on their outfielder, Andrew Benintendi, to go deep. He has a slugging percentage of .415 but has only hit nine home runs this season. That tells me he's due for a few more, so I'll take a shot at home recording a seventh tonight.
Pick: Andrew Benintendi Home Run (+550)
