Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Cavaliers)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland reportedly could make his season debut as soon as Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Garland has not played in the 2025-26 season due to a toe injury that required offseason surgery, but he's nearing a return for a Cavs team that has title aspirations this season. Cleveland has officially listed Garland as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup.
If Garland is able to play, it would be a major boost for a Cleveland team that has been without him and starting wing Max Strus so far this season. The Cavs are 4-3 through their first seven games, and they haven't gotten off to the same torrid start that they did in the 2024-25 season.
A two-time All-Star, Garland averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game last season while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from 3.
He could be an intriguing prop target on Wednesday if he ends up playing against Philly.
Best Darius Garland Prop Bet for Cavs vs. 76ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Darius Garland OVER 14.5 Points (-122)
The Sixers are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls and are 5-2 this season, ranking 19th in the NBA in defensive rating.
With the Sixers playing the second night of a back-to-back, I don't mind betting on Garland if he makes his season debut on Wednesday. Garland's points prop is set at just 14.5, a sign that he may be on a minutes limit in this matchup.
Still, the Cavs guard has scored at least 18.0 points per game in each of his last four seasons, and he should be involved in a pretty big way from the jump this season. Garland took 15.7 shots and over seven 3-pointers per game last season.
Even if his minutes are limited, Garland is a pretty solid value at this number on Wednesday.
