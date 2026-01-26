Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Cavs)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland injured his right big toe earlier this month, and he'll remain out of the lineup on Monday against the Orlando Magic.

Garland was set to be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days with the injury, and he's now outside of that timeline after getting ruled out on Monday. Hopefully for the Cavs, the star guard will be able to return soon after what has been an injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign.

The Cavs are still favored in the odds at DraftKings for Monday's matchup, as the Magic are down one of their best players in forward Franz Wagner (ankle).

The Cavs are up to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they've won three games in a row and seven of their last 10. Cleveland looks a lot more like the team it was last season when it finsihed with the No. 1 seed in the East, but injuries have been an issue all year.

Garland has played in just 26 games, and the team is just 13-13 in those matchups. When Garland is out, the Cavs are 14-7.

So, they could be in a good spot to pick up a win against a short-handed Magic team.

I'm eyeing a player prop in this game with Garland out, so let's take a look at the breakdown of that pick and its latest odds on Monday.

Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Magic

Donovan Mitchell OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-143)

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell has stepped up as a playmaker with Garland out, averaging 7.6 assists per game over the last five games. This month, Mitchell is averaging 6.6 assists per game, a step up from his season average of 5.8 dimes per night.

Now, the Cavs guard is looking to build on a 36-point, nine-assist, five-rebound game his last time out against Orlando.

I like this combined rebounds and assists prop for Mitchell, as he's no slouch on the glass, averaging 4.8 boards per game. Since his assist prop is now up at 6.5 at most sportsbooks, I think there may be more value in taking this combo prop since he's averaging 11.9 assists and rebounds per game this month.

Mitchell has cleared 10.5 rebounds and assists in seven of his 11 games in January, and he's averaged slightly more assists per game (5.9) than his season average when Garland is out.

