Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nets vs. Suns)

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a right ankle sprain.

Booker is set to miss at least a week with the injury, a major blow for a Suns team that is fighting to finish in the top six in the Western Conference.

Tuesday will be the sixth game that Booker has missed this season, and the Suns have struggled mightily when he's out of the lineup. Phoenix is just 1-4 in the games that the All-Star guard has missed, and it's averaging just 100.4 points per game in those matchups.

After losing to the Miami Heat on Sunday, the Suns will look to bounce back as 8.5-point favorites at home against the tanking Nets. Brooklyn has lost nine of its last 10 games, but it may be able to hang around with this Suns team without Booker sidelined.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for Phoenix, as it'll have to look elsewhere for offense in this game.

Best Suns Prop Bet vs. Nets

Collin Gillespie OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)

Former Villanova star Collin Gillespie has been a huge piece for the Suns this season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The 26-year-old is averaging 2.9 3-pointers per game in the 2025-26 season, and he's undervalued in this matchup with Booker out. Gillespie made three shots from deep in the loss to Miami on Sunday (on six attempts), and he's knocked down at least three 3-pointers in six of his last seven games.

Now, he takes on a Brooklyn team that is dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (38.3%). Since the Suns are going to have to rely on just about everyone to step up to fill the void to match Booker's offensive production, Gillespie is worth a look to keep this 3-point streak going on Tuesday.

