Is DJ Moore Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Vikings)

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore suffered a shoulder injury in Week 10 against the New York Giants, but he is not expected to miss any time.
Moore returned to practice this week for the Bears on Thursday and Friday, and he's off the injury report for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. That's a sign that Moore should be a full go in this NFC North rivalry matchup.
This season, Moore has played a smaller role in the Bears' passing game than maybe some expected, as he's reeled in just 30 passes (on 48 targets) for 403 yards and one score. He's been the No. 2 option behind Rome Odunze for most of the 2025 season.
Can Moore bounce back against a Vikings team that ranks sixth in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season?
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Moore as he looks to bounce back from a goose egg last week.
DJ Moore OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Moore failed to haul in any of his four targets in Week 10, but I think this line has moved a little too low for him in Week 11.
The veteran receiver has at lest 40 receiving yards in six of his nine games this season, averaging 44.8 receiving yards per game. He also has been targeted at least five times in all but one game (Week 10), giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this market.
In Week 1 against Minnesota, Moore caught three of his five targets for 68 yards and had three carries for eight yards. I expect him to have a bigger role on Sunday than he did in Week 10.
