Eagles vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The Cowboys season is quickly coming to an end with injuries mounting on top of the losses.
Dallas will welcome a surging Eagles team that is starting to roll on offense under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and he has unlocked key position players like Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith.
Find out how to back Barkley and Smith in the player prop market as well as a Dallas Cowboys anytime touchdown scorer!
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cowboys vs. Eagles in Week 10
- Rico Dowdle Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+130)
- Saquon Barkley OVER 91.5 Rushing Yards
- DeVonta Smith OVER 4.5 Receptions
Rico Dowdle Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+130)
The Cowboys will be starting backup Cooper Rush in this one, who has plenty of experience under center and will be facing a middling Eagles defense.
I do think the Cowboys offense can move the ball and get a handful of scoring chances, and if that’s the case, Dowdle should get a handful of opportunities to find the end zone.
Ezekiel Elliot will be back on the field after serving a one-game suspension, but Dowdle is the team’s most effective running back both as a rusher and a pass catcher.
While Dowdle hasn’t had a rushing touchdown this season, he has three through the air and continues to garner volume. I like him at plus money to find the end zone.
Saquon Barkley OVER 91.5 Rushing Yards
There may be a lingering Jalen Hurts ankle injury, but even so, Saquon Barkley should go off in this game.
The Offensive Player of the Year candidate should continues to rack up gaudy stat lines, including rushing for over 100 yards in the last three games. He’ll face the Cowboys on Sunday, who have the worst rush defense in the NFL in terms of EPA/Play.
With Hurts’ mobility possibly limited, and a likely favorable game script against a backup quarterback, this can be a big opportunity for Barkley to pad his stats as a rusher and clear the century mark yet again.
DeVonta Smith OVER 4.5 Receptions
With A.J. Brown nursing an injury, but going to play, I can see this being another big outing from Smith, who has at least six targets in five of seven games that he has played in this season.
Brown will be active, so Smith will not get the primary attention of the Cowboys poor secondary this season, and he’ll be able to put together a healthy effort. At plus money, this is a great way to get in on the Eagles budding offense.
