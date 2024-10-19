Eagles vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 7 (How to Bet Saquon Barkley in Return to MetLife Stadium)
All eyes will be on Saquon Barkley as he returns to MetLife Stadium to face his former team the New York Giants as a member of the team's arch rival Philadelphia Eagles.
With Barkley set to get a ton of attention, what's the best way to play his player props? What about his former quarterback Daniel Jones, who is set to get stud wide receiver Malik Nabers back from injury? I'm eyeing Jones to continue his success and play his over on passing yards.
Find our two favorite play props below!
Best Player Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Giants
- Daniel Jones OVER 211.5 Passing Yards
- Saquon Barkley OVER 2.5 Receptions
Daniel Jones OVER 211.5 Passing Yards
Jones has been putting up numbers whether the team has had Malik Nabers on the field or not.
As the team’s offensive line continues to fall to injuries, the team has been forced to pass more often. He has at least 34 pass attempts in all but one game this season and has cleared this over in three of the last four as the team has found its stride on offense.
With Nabers set to return from a concussion and the team facing a shaky Eagles defense that is 26th in EPA/Pass this season.
This number is underrating Jones’ upside and the vulnerability of the Eagles defense.
Saquon Barkley OVER 2.5 Receptions
In his return to MetLife Stadium as a member of the rival Eagles, I’m going to focus on Barkley’s usage as a pass catcher as the team will look to avoid running into the teeth of the Giants’ defense, the strong point of the unit.
Barkley has two catches or more in every game, and has at least four targets in three of five games. While this doesn’t imply that he has cleared this all that much this season, he has proven floor as a contributor in the passing game.
With the Giants defensive line the strength, I can see plenty of dump offs to Barkley as he continues to be factored in heavily in a matchup against his former team.
