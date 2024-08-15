Falcons Super Bowl Odds Climbing Following Matthew Judon Trade
The Atlanta Falcons are going all in.
After signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason, the Falcons made another win-now move on Wednesday evening, orchestrating a trade with the New England Patriots for four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon.
The Falcons traded a third-round pick to bring Judon onto a roster that had one of the better defenses in the NFL last season.
Last season, the Falcons ranked 11th in total yards and seventh in yards per play allowed, although they did come in just 18th in total points allowed. Judon helps improve the team's pass rush, something it didn't address in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. instead.
Before the trade, Atlanta was already trending in the right direction this offseason, seeing its Super Bowl odds move from +5000 to +3500 since the market opened. Now, they are sitting at +3000 to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds in 2024 Season
Atlanta is now No. 13 in the odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings, not a bad spot for a team that failed to make the playoffs in the 2023 season.
A lot of that will depend on Cousins' play and health, but the Falcons are odds on favorites at -130 to win the NFC South division in the 2024 season.
Adding Judon is major move, even though he was limited to just four games last season due to injury. In the 2022 season, Judon recorded a career-high 15.5 sacks and finished ninth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. During his time in New England (three seasons), he recorded 32.0 sacks in 33 games. That's an insanely impressive mark.
While Atlanta may not be viewed as a top contender for a Super Bowl just yet, the market continues to move in the Falcons' direction ahead of Week 1.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds in 2024 Season
The other side of this deal is the Patriots side, and they've fallen to dead last in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
New England is in a rebuild, especially with quarterback Drake Maye (the team's 2024 first-round pick) likely beginning the 2024 season as the backup to Jacoby Brissett.
Bettors should stay far away from this number given the talent on New England's current roster.
