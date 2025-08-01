Fever vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 1
This is a game of opposite trends. The Fever have won three straight and six of their last eight, climbing to 16-12 and solidifying their playoff standing despite being without Caitlin Clark.
Meanwhile, Dallas is still just 8-20 overall and buried at the bottom of the Western Conference.
The Wings are 7-9 since acquiring Haley Jones and recently pulled off a stunner against New York before narrowly losing to Atlanta on a buzzer-beater. Friday’s contest will be the third meeting between these teams this season, with Indiana winning both prior matchups by an average of 13.5 points.
Despite being on the road, the Fever enter as 4.5-point favorites, a number that reflects both their form and the recent imbalance in this head-to-head.
Let’s look into the odds along with a player prop and prediction.
Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever -4.5 (-112)
- Wings +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever (-194)
- Wings (+156)
Total
- Over 174.5 (-110)
- Under 174.5 (-110)
Fever vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Fever Record: 15-12
- Wings Record: 8-20
Fever vs. Wings Prop Bet
- Aliyah Boston Over 15.5 Points (-120 at FanDuel)
Boston has really taken command lately. She is coming off one of her most dominant performances of the season, pouring in 22 points — including 17 in the fourth quarter — and adding 12 rebounds in a win over Phoenix. That marked her fourth straight double-double. Her usage continues to rise in key moments, and with Dallas ranking 10th in field goal percentage allowed (44.9%) and last in opponent three-point percentage, the Wings’ defensive vulnerabilities offer Boston another opportunity to clear this line — especially given her ability to finish inside and hit mid-range shots with consistency.
Fever vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
The Fever’s offense is humming in Clark’s stead, having scored 85+ points in four straight games, while their defense continues to hold opponents below league averages. They’ve won three straight games, each by at least six points, and sit fourth in the league in net rating. Indiana has also won both prior matchups against the soul-searching Wings this season, including a dominant 102-83 blowout just weeks ago. While the Wings have been more competitive lately, they still rank 11th in net rating overall. Haley Jones has been a clear plus, but Indiana’s elite three-point defense and improved offensive rhythm without Clark give them an edge.
Pick: Fever -4.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
