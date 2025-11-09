Is Garrett Wilson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Jets)
New York Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns due to a hyperextended knee.
Wilson has not played since Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, but he is expected to return to action on Sunday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
This is a huge boost for a New York offense that has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per play and points scored.
Wilson was a bright spot for the Jets over the first six weeks, catching 36 of his 56 targets for 395 yards and four scores. He had at least 50 receiving yards in all but one of his games (the Week 6 loss to Denver where he was injured).
Now, Wilson takes on a Cleveland team that has been solid defensively all season long, ranking sixth in EPA/Play but just 16th in EPA/Pass.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on Wilson in the prop market in Sunday's Week 10 matchup.
Best Garrett Wilson Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Garrett Wilson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-134)
This season, Wilson has five or more receptions in four of his six games, and he's been targeted nearly 10 times per game by the Jets when he's on the field.
Cleveland has an elite run defense, allowing just 3.6 yards per carry while ranking No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Rush. That should force the Jets to lean on their passing game with Wilson leading the way.
Wilson has at least eight targets in every games this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop. Since New York doesn't have many other weapons on the outside, Wilson is a great bet to pick up at least five catches in Week 10.
