Is Garrett Wilson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Patriots)
The New York Jets are set to be without a key piece of their offense on Thursday night against the New England Patriots.
Star receiver Garrett Wilson has been ruled out with a knee injury just one week after returning from a knee injury that he suffered earlier this season against Denver.
Wilson could miss more time beyond Week 11, as Jets reported Rich Cimini shared that the star wideout could miss three to four weeks.
New York is already thin at receiver, so losing Wilson for an extended period is a major blow. The former first-round pick has appeared in just seven games this season, catching 36 of his 59 targets for 395 yards and four scores.
He did not make a catch before going down in Week 10 against Cleveland.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Jets in the prop market with Wilson sidelined on Thursday night.
Best Jets Prop Bet vs. Patriots With Garrett Wilson Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mason Taylor 4+ Receptions (-180)
With Wilson (knee) is out in this matchup, that means rookie tight end Mason Taylor could end up as the No. 1 option in the passing game on Thursday.
Taylor had just one catch on two targets in Week 10, but this is a great matchup against a New England team that is seventh in EPA/Rush but 15th in EPA/Pass.
New England has struggled against opposing tight ends this season, allowing 61 catches (tied for the fifth-most) for 654 yards and four scores.
Taylor has four or more catches in just four games this season, but he could see a bunch of targets with Wilson out and the Jets likely to be playing from behind in this matchup.
If you really want to get bold, Taylor is +145 to have five or more catches and +221 to have six or more catches in Week 11.
