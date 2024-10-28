Georgia State vs. Connecticut Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Connecticut's quest for a bowl game continues at home against Georgia State in Friday night action to start Week 10 in college football.
The Panthers have been up-and-down this season under first-year head coach Dell McGee, but they will look to pull a stunner against a surging UConn team that is playing strong football for Jim Mora.
Who has the edge on Friday night, let's break down the odds and share a best bet.
Georgia State vs. Connecticut Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia State: +7.5 (-110)
- Connecticut: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia State: +230
- Connecticut: -285
Total: 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia State vs. Connecticut How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 1st
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Georgia State Record: 2-5
- Connecticut Record: 5-3
Georgia State vs. Connecticut Key Players to Watch
Georgia State
Zach Gibson: Gibson has started the last two games for the Panthers. While both losses, the team is playing far better on offense, posting above-average EPA/play marks in the last two relative to the rest of the season. Gibson is limited as a passer, but he adds a rushing dimension to the backfield, he has rushed the ball double-digit times in each.
Connecticut
Durrell Robinson: The Huskies running back has had some explosive efforts this season, rushing for 132 yards last week against Rice and 156 yards against Florida Atlantic. On the season, he is averaging nearly eight yards per carry with five touchdowns on the season.
Georgia State vs. Connecticut Prediction and Pick
There is a case to be made this is the easiest opponent Georgia State has faced among FBS foes this season. While UConn is much improved this season, the team has benefitted from a fairly easy strength of schedule.
The Huskies have been stout on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 13th in EPA/Play, but some of that is influenced by the team’s schedule. The Huskies have not faced an offense that is inside the top 60 in yards per play this season. Yes, Georgia State falls into that category as well, but given its production over the last two weeks against Marshall and Appalachian State, averaging over six yards per play, which puts the Panthers right about 50th in the nation.
I believe that the Georgia State ground game can keep this game competitive while the one dimensional Huskies offense struggles to get margin on the visitors.
UConn is reliant on Robinson’s ability to rip off big gains to move the chains. The offense is outside the top 80 in success rate this season and below the national average in EPA/Play.
In a game that may lack big plays from both sides and a ton of running plays that get the clock moving, I’ll side with the big underdog who is playing an easier opponent than what the team has been accustomed to.
PICK: Georgia State +7.5
