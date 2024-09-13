Georgia vs. Kentucky Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 3
Georgia heads to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the reeling Wildcats to start SEC play.
The Bulldogs will look to start its SEC title run in style against a rival in Kentucky, and they have won the last 14 meetings against the Wildcats. Georgia has a dominant offense with Carson Beck under center and it appears that the defense hasn’t missed a beat.
With Kentucky struggling on offense last week at home against South Carolina with Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff at quarterback, will it get any better?
Here’s how we are betting Georgia vs. Kentucky with the current odds, our thoughts and a final score prediction.
Georgia vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: -22.5 (-108)
- Kentucky: +22.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -3000
- Kentucky: +1200
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia vs. Kentucky Final Score Prediction
It was a rough go for the Georgia transfer Vandagriff in his SEC debut at Kentucky, a 31-6 loss to South Carolina. Here’s what we noted in our betting preview:
The former Georgia backup struggled in his first start against SEC competition, completing only three of 10 passes for 30 yards with nine rushes for -29 yards in a 31-6 loss at home to South Carolina. It only gets more difficult for UK as the team welcomes the Bulldogs to Lexington.
Last season, Georgia boat raced Kentucky to the tune of 51-14 and given the state of the Kentucky offensive line, I struggle to see the team holding up against this Bulldogs defense.
Vandagriff was supposed to ignite this Kentucky offense that was desperate for a quarterback to utilize a talented pass catching group, headlined by Brittain Brown, but it appears that this UK offense is simply not equipped to handle the physical defenses in the SEC. In the loss to South Carolina, Kentucky gained a total of 183 yards.
Georgia had little issue disposing of Clemson in Week 1 on a neutral field, 34-3, and it appears that the Wildcats are in an even tougher position. Despite being at home, I’m going to trust the Bulldogs to keep on rolling and lean on its vaunted defense to put Beck in a good position to cash in .
Final Score Prediction: Georgia 38, Kentucky 10
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.