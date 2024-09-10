SI

Georgia vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws the ball during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky lost outright to South Carolina in its SEC opener last Saturday as 10-point home favorites, losing 31-6, one of the worst performances across Week 2. 

The Wildcats now face Georgia at home in what is a reunion of sorts between UK quarterback Brock Vandagriff and his former team in the Bulldogs. However, after a shaky performance for the Wildcats quarterback, this matchup might be coming at the wrong time. 

Here’s how to bet on Georgia vs. Kentucky on Saturday night. 

Georgia vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Georgia: -24.5 (-105)
  • Kentucky: +24.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Georgia: -4500
  • Kentucky: +1600

Total: 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Georgia vs. Kentucky How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, September 14
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • How to Watch (TV): ABC
  • Georgia Record: 2-0
  • Kentucky Record: 1-1

Georgia vs. Kentucky Key Players to Watch

Georgia 

Carson Beck: Arguably the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, Beck has looked the part so far for the Bulldogs, passing for 520 yards with seven touchdowns through two blowout victories.

Kentucky

Brock Vandagriff: The former Georgia backup struggled in his first start against SEC competition, completing only three of 10 passes for 30 yards with nine rushes for -29 yards in a 31-6 loss at home to South Carolina. It only gets more difficult for UK as the team welcomes the Bulldogs to Lexington. 

Georgia vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick

Last season, Georgia boat raced Kentucky to the tune of 51-14 and given the state of the Kentucky offensive line, I struggle to see the team holding up against this Bulldogs defense. 

Vandagriff was supposed to ignite this Kentucky offense that was desperate for a quarterback to utilize a talented pass catching group, headlined by Brittain Brown, but it appears that this UK offense is simply not equipped to handle the physical defenses in the SEC. In the loss to South Carolina, Kentucky gained a total of 183 yards. 

Now, the team welcomes the best team in college football and the point spread is indicating a blowout is likely in store. 

While there is a week-to-week nature of college football, I don’t believe that the UK offense will be able to get much traction in this one against the Bulldogs defensive front. 

I’m going to focus on UK’s struggles on offense, and take the BBN team total under on Saturday night. 

PICK: Kentucky Team Total UNDER 10.5

