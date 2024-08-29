Giants vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 29 (Back Milwaukee)
After splitting the first two games of their three-game set, the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers will play the rubber match on Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee.
The Brewers are a surefire playoff team, holding a nine-game lead in the NL Central ahead of the final month of the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Giants are on the outside looking in, sitting 6.5 games out of a wild-card spot. Youngster Hayden Birdsong is on the mound for San Francisco, which means that the bullpen may be taxed more than usual tonight.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for this matchup.
Giants vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-185)
- Brewers -1.5 (154)
Moneyline
- Giants: +114
- Brewers: -135
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Giants vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 4.57 ERA)
- Brewers: Aaron Civale (4-8, 4.84 ERA)
Giants vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 29
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Giants record: 67-67
- Brewers record: 76-56
Giants vs. Brewers Key Players to Watch
San Francisco Giants
Hayden Birdsong: Birdsong has pitched more than five innings just one time this season, which means we should see a lot of the Giants bullpen (4.13 ERA) on Thursday. The young righty is coming off two strong outings, allowing just four hits and one earned run across 8.2 innings of work.
Milwaukee Brewers
Aaron Civale: A midseason acquisition, Civale has a 4.35 ERA in eight starts with the Brewers. Milwaukee is 4-4 in those games, but it has won three outings in a row by the veteran right-hander. Can Civale lead the Brew Crew to a win in this series finale?
Giants vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
There are several reasons to love the Brewers in this matchup, starting with their success at home (39-25 straight up) this season.
Not only are the Brewers automatic at home, but they have the better pitcher in this matchup given Birdsong’s inability to work deep into games. That leaves way too much pressure on a Giants bullpen that ranks 23rd in the league in bullpen ERA and 21st in WHIP (1.31).
Plus, the Giants enter this game 10 games under .500 on the road.
At this short price, I’ll gladly back the Brewers this afternoon.
Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-135)
