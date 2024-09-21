Giants vs. Browns Best Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 3 (Malik Nabers, Daniel Jones, Jerome Ford Picks)
The Cleveland Browns host the New York Giants in a game with one of the most lopsided spreads of the week. Cleveland is -6.5 with the odds juiced at -120 in their favor. The total is 39.5, meaning oddsmakers expect a blowout for Cleveland while also being a low-scoring affair.
That tracks because the Browns and Giants have been mediocre on offense this year and both feature run-heavy attacks. The Giants are a desperate team at 0-2, but their defense hasn't been as strong as some expected, especially against the run, which we'll get into shortly, and Daniel Jones remains, well, Daniel Jones.
The Browns aren't a juggernaut either and Deshaun Watson has lost whatever mojo he had in his early days with the Houston Texans. Their advantage comes from their defense and a rushing attack that picked up momentum in their Week 2 win over the Jaguars.
Here are some player props to consider for this Week 3 matchup.
Giants vs Browns Prop Bet Picks for NFL Week 3
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Malik Nabers UNDER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
You might think this is a crazy pick considering Nabers was targeted 18 times, made 10 catches and had 127 receiving yards and a TD in the Giants' last game. However, that came against a Commanders secondary that has been torched in both of their games this season and could be amongst the worst in the league.
The Browns, on the other hand, have a solid defensive backfield and one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, which should disrupt the timing between Nabers and QB Daniel Jones. In the Giants' first game of the season against a similarly-stout Vikings defense, Nabers had 66 receiving yards. Cleveland knows the Giants have no big threats out wide besides Nabers and will gameplan accordingly.
My only concern is if the Browns blow the Giants out and then take off the gas Nabers could go OVER in the fourth quarter. But that's betting.
Jerome Ford Anytime TD Scorer (+130)
It's hard to know what's happening with the Browns backfield after Ford and D'Onta Foreman had a near 50-50 split in snap count last week and Foreman got twice as many carries as Ford (14-7) against the Jaguars. We do know the Giants' rush defense is amongst the worst in the league, allowing 5.3 yards per carry and 163.0 yards per game, hence this pick.
The Browns have been a run-heavy team under coach Kevin Stefanski and I don't expect that to change against this porous Giants rush defense. If anything, I'd expect Ford and Foreman to get double-digit carries in a game the Browns should dominate.
You could take Ford's OVER rushing yards prop of 50.5. But the -114 odds aren't as intriguing to me as +130.
Daniel Jones UNDER 27.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Jones was coming off a torn ACL heading into this season and the Giants didn't give him many designed runs in Week 1 against the Vikings. He finished with 15 rushing yards in that game.
In Week 2, he had 32 rushing yards against the Commanders, but historically, he's had some of his best games against them. The Browns aren't the Commanders.
The Browns have allowed 47 total rushing yards to quarterbacks this year with virtually all of that coming on one 33-yard run by Trevor Lawrence last week. Expect the Browns to learn from that and bottle up Jones in this one.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.