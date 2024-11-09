Giants vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 (Tyrone Tracy Jr. Will Run All Over Panthers)
Toss on a pot of coffee when you wake up on Sunday morning because for the final time in the 2024 NFL season, when the New York Giants take on the Carolina Panthers in Germany.
With it being a stand alone game, we might as well place a few bets on it, including a couple of player props. There are two I'm keyed in on for this international affair, including one on the Giants' running back to have a big game on the ground.
Giants vs. Panthers Player Props
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. OVER 74.5 Rush Yards (-114)
- Bryce Young OVER 17.5 Completions (-114)
Tyrone Tracy Jr. OVER 74.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Tyrone Tracy Jr. to go OVER his rushing yards total is my No. 5 ranked player prop for Week 10:
Tyrone Tracy Jr. continues to be one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL this season. He's averaging 4.97 yards per carry on the year and now he and the Giants get to face a Panthers defense that allowed 4.6 yards per carry, 31st in opponent rush EPA, and 30th in opponent rush success rate.
Tracy Jr has had 16+ carries in four of his last five games. If New York gets out to any sort of lead, they're going to ride Tracy to victory.
Bryce Young OVER 17.5 Completions (-114)
I'm not brave enough to bet the OVER on Bryce Young's passing yards total, but I do like the OVER completions at 17.5. He fell two short of going over this total last week but racked up 24 completions against the Broncos in his first game back as the starter.
Now, he gets to face a Giants defense that allows the second-highest completion percentage in the NFL, allowing teams to complete 70.8% of passes against them. That leads me to believe they're going to allow Young to hit plenty of targets on the flats, which is going to be a great sign for his completions total.
