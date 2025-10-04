Giants vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Bet on Juwan Johnson)
The New York Giants have all of a sudden become somewhat of an intriguing team to watch with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart starting for them. He's fresh off winning his first start as a pro in an upset against the Chargers. Can he make it two straight wins to start his career?
If you're looking to place a few prop bets on this NFC showdown, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into my top three plays.
Giants vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets
- Alvin Kamara OVER 57.5 Rushing yards (-112) via DraftKings
- Jaxson Dart OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-110) via DraftKings
- Juwan Johnson Anytime Touchdown (+240) via BetMGM
Alvin Kamara OVER 57.5 Rushing yards (-112)
The Giants enter this week as the worst run defense in the league. They rank last in the NFL in opponent rush EPA, last in opponent rush success rate, and second last in opponent yards per carry (6.1). Alvin Kamara is still the Saints' workhorse back, playing at least 73% of offensive snaps each week this season. He has gone over this number in two of his four games, including getting 70 yards against the Bills’ run defense last week.
Jaxson Dart OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Dart showed off his athleticism in his first start for the Giants, taking off with his legs 10 times for 54 yards. If that becomes a theme for him in his rookie campaign, having a rushing yards total in the 30s isn't going to last many more weeks. I'll take advantage of this while I can, give me the OVER 36.5 rushing yards on Dart for Sunday.
Juwan Johnson Anytime Touchdown (+240)
Few people think of Juwan Johnson as an elite tight end, but through the first four weeks, he has the third most receptions in the league amongst tight ends with 22. Now, he and the Saints get to take on a Giants team that has allowed the 10th most receptions to the position this season. Spencer Rattler has been better than you may think, and I believe he'll be able to hit Johnson a handful of times this game, and hopefully one of those will be in the end zone.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
