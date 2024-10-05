Giants vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (Wan'Dale Robinson's Usage is Too Great to Ignore)
The Giants travel out west to play the Seahawks in Seattle after the NFC West leaders lost its first game of the season on Monday Night Football against the Lions.
New York enters this game short handed with star receiver Malik Nabers set to miss this one with a concussion, but the emergence of Wan'Dale Robinson should keep the offense afloat. Keep reading to find out how I'm backing Robinson in the player prop market as well as Seahawks veteran Tyler Lockett.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Seahawks
- Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 6.5 Receptions
- Tyler Lockett OVER 3.5 Receptions
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 6.5 Receptions
Robinson has factored prominently in the Giants offense, providing Daniel Jones a target underneath, getting 38 targets through four games.
While Malik Nabers is set to miss this game with a concussion, Robinson should still be a primary pass catcher in this Giants offense. New York doesn’t have downfield answers, so I expect the team to shorten the game with throws short and quick to put the ball in players like Robinson’s hands to make a play.
This number is high, but with more focus on Robinson, and a potentially negative game script as a big underdog in Seattle, I like the Kentucky product to continue to inhale targets. He has at least six catches in three of four games this season.
Tyler Lockett OVER 3.5 Receptions
The Tyler Lockett demise is a bit premature.
The veteran receiver has seven or more targets in three of four games for the Seahawks, providing a safety valve for Geno Smith in the Seahawks vertical passing game.
Sure, the Seahawks can blow out the Giants, but I’m not sold that the team slows down its aerial attack. Seattle has passed the ball 34 or more times in three of four games, and if that’s the case, Lockett will get his fair share.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.