Hawks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 27
The Miami Heat got their Jimmy Butler revenge on Tuesday night, blowing out the Golden State Warriors, and now Miami is looking to extend its winning streak to three on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks, who have won seven of their last 10 games, are the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and are likely clear from Miami in the standings. However, the Orlando Magic (the No. 8 seed in the East) have won three in a row to put some pressure on Trae Young and company.
Miami is facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs after a 10-game skid earlier this month, but can it close the season on a high note?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s divisional battle.
Hawks vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +1.5 (-110)
- Heat -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +100
- Heat: -120
Total
- 228 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hawks vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Hawks record: 35-37
- Heat record: 31-41
Hawks vs. Heat Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Clint Capela – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Keaton Wallace – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Trae Young – probable
Heat Injury Report
- Alec Burks – questionable
- Kesahd Johnson – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Dru Smith – out
- Josh Christopher – out
- Duncan Robinson – questionable
Hawks vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zaccharie Risacher OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher has been a solid contributor all season, but he’s really picked things up for Atlanta since the All-Star break.
In 17 games, Risacher is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3 on 11.2 field goal attempts per game.
He’s picked up at least 14 points in six straight games, averaging 17.7 points on 13.2 shots per game during that stretch. With his role continuing to expand, Risacher is a steal at this number tonight.
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyler Herro OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
This prop has come crashing down for Herro since the All-Star break since he’s shooting just 32.8 percent from deep. However, the All-Star guard is still attempting 6.9 3s per game over that stretch and had a game against Atlanta with four made 3s.
I’m willing to buy low on Herro here, as the Hawks rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season.
Hawks vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Hawks as road underdogs in this one, as they’ve gone 2-1 straight up against the Heat this season and 16-10 against the spread as road dogs – the fifth-best mark in the NBA.
Miami has won back-to-back games to snap a 10-game skid, but the Heat are still struggling over their last 10 games overall, posting the No. 21 net rating in the NBA and the No. 26 offensive rating in the NBA.
Atlanta, on the other hand, has won seven of its last 10 games and is eighth in the league in net rating during that stretch.
While the Hawks have been down some key rotation players as of late, they are still finding ways to win with a young core and an uptempo playstyle.
Since Miami has struggled on the offensive end all season, I don’t mind the Hawks as short underdogs on the road. They are easily the No. 1 “upset” pick of the night.
Pick: Hawks +1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
