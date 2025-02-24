Heat vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
The Miami Heat have a one-game lead on the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference standings heading into their matchup on Monday night in Atlanta.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for both of these teams, as Miami lost on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks while Atlanta lost at home against the Detroit Pistons.
These teams are both under .500 and in the mix for the No. 8 seed in the East. However, Atlanta won the lone matchup (back on Dec. 28) between these two squads by 10 points.
A win on Monday would push the Hawks ahead of Miami in the standings, but the Hawks are set as home underdogs.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat -1 (-112)
- Hawks +1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Heat: -115
- Hawks: -105
Total
- 229.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Heat vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Heat record: 26-29
- Hawks record: 26-31
Heat vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Heat vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.8 points per game over his last 10 matchups, clearing 19.5 points in seven of those contests.
Bam got off to a slow start scoring the ball this season, but he’s turned things around as of late and now has a great matchup against the Hawks, who are 28th in the league in opponent points per game. The Hawks are also 28th in opponent points in the paint per game, which should set up well for Adebayo down low.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zaccharie Risacher OVER 11.5 Points (-135)
I’m going to keep going back to the well with this prop for No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher with Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter no longer in Atlanta.
The rookie is coming off a 19-point game on 5-of-10 shooting on Sunday, and he’s averaging 14.7 points per game across six contests since the deadline. If Risacher keeps taking 10 or more shots, he’s a must-bet at his number.
Heat vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Hawks are 8-5 against the spread as home underdogs, and they’re coming off an interesting matchup with Detroit where they combined for 291 points.
The Heat, on the other hand, lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday and are just 4-10 against the spread when they’re favored on the road.
Over their last 10 games, the Heat are just 23rd in net rating and 26th in offensive rating, relying heavily on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo night in and night out.
Atlanta, on the other hand, is 15th in net rating despite losing three games in a row and six of its last 10.
Before betting on this game, I’d wait to see who is on the injury report for both squads, but I lean with the underdog since both of these teams have been inconsistent and hovering just below .500 for most of the campaign.
Pick: Hawks Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
