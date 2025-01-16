Historic Betting Trend Favors Chiefs, Lions to Advance in NFL Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions both enjoyed the BYE week as No. 1 seeds in their respective conference and now they head into the Divisional Round as the biggest favorites of the weekend.
The Chiefs will host the Texans while the Chiefs will host the Texans. Let's take a look at the odds for the two respective games.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Texans vs. Chiefs Odds
Spread
- Texans +8.5 (-112)
- Chiefs -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Texans +360
- Chiefs -460
Commanders vs. Lions Odds
Spread
- Commanders +8.5 (-105)
- Lions -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Commanders +390
- Lions -510
History Points to Lions and Chiefs Advancing to Conference Championships
If you're a fan or bettor of either the Chiefs or Lions, you should feel comfortable heading into this weekend knowing that big favorites have dominated in the Divisional Round. In fact, favorites of seven points or more are 18-0 straight up the last 18 times there's been a favorite that big in this round.
The Chiefs also enter this game being 6-0 ATS in their last six postseason games, further building the case for them to not only beat the Texans, but cover the significant spread as well.
Both No. 1 seeds will take the field on Saturday, January 18.
More NFL Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!