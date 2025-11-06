Indiana vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Before the 2025 college football season began, many Big Ten fans would have had this Week 11 matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions circled as one of the most intriguing games of the year.
Instead, No. 2 Indiana will take on a 3-5 Penn State team with an interim head coach and with little left to play for. As a result, Indiana is set as a significant favorite in this Big Ten showdown. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet.
Indiana vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Indiana -14.5 (-110)
- Penn State +14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Indiana -780
- Penn State +530
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Indiana vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Indiana Record: 9-0 (6-0 in Big Ten)
- Penn State Record: 3-5 (0-5 in Big Ten)
Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Indiana is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games
- The OVER is 6-2 in Indiana's last eight games
- Indiana is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Penn State
- Indiana has lost 10 straight games at Penn State
- Penn State is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 5-1 in Penn State's last six games
- Penn State is 0-5 ATS in its alst five home games
Indiana vs. Penn State Key Player to Watch
- Fernando Mendoza, QB - Indiana Hoosiers
Fernando Mendoza was the betting favorite to win this year's Heisman Trophy a week ago, but after a middling performance against Maryland, where he threw for just 201 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, he has fallen to second on the odds list behind Julian Sayin from Ohio State. He can further improve his resume with a dominant performance against Penn State.
Indiana vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
If Penn State wants any chance of hanging in this game, stopping the run is going to be extremely important for the Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, Penn State ranks 84th in opponent yards per carry, allowing teams to average 4.5 yards per rush against them. It's gotten worse for them of late, as over their last three games, they've allowed 5.0 yards per rush.
In case you're not yet an Indiana believer, consider the fact that the Hoosiers rank fifth in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and first in net success rate. I have no doubt they'll be able to cruise past a broken Penn State squad on Saturday afternoon.
Pick: Indiana -14.5 (-110) via FanDuel
