Is Arike Ogunbowale Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Mercury)
The Dallas Wings will be without one of their best players on Monday night, as guard Arike Ogunbowale has been ruled out against the Phoenix Mercury due to a thumb injury.
Ogunbowale also missed the Wings' win over the Mercury on July 3 with the injury, and it's unclear at the moment when she'll be able to return to the lineup. The Wings are also going to be without DiJonai Carrington, who has not played since June 20.
As a result, Paige Bueckers and the Wings are six-point road underdogs in the latest odds for their matchup with Phoenix.
However, Bueckers and fellow rookie Aziaha James both went off in their July 3rd win over Phoenix, combining for 51 points. Could we see a similar showing on Monday?
I have a player prop for bettors to consider with Ogunbowale sidelined on July 7.
Best Dallas Wings Prop Bet with Arike Ogunbowale Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Paige Bueckers OVER 19.5 Points (-135)
With so many key players out for the Wings, Bueckers is a must-bet to keep up an insanely impressive rookie season.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is averaging 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3. Since returning from concussion protocol back on June 11, Bueckers is averaging 21.8 points on 16.6 shots per game.
I expect her usage to remain high with Ogunbowale and Carrington sidelined on Monday night. Bueckers had 23 in Thursday’s meeting with the Mercury, shooting an efficient 8-for-11 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.