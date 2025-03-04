Is Bradley Beal Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Suns)
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is listed as questionable for Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Beal is officially listed on the team's injury report for "left calf injury management," so it's possible that he could end up playing in this matchup. The Suns need every win that they can get if they want to sneak into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
This season, Beal is averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3. He's appeared in 42 games for the Suns, but he has missed six of their last 11 contests. So, it's not entirely surprising that he's back on the injury report tonight.
This story will be updated with Beal's status for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Best Bradley Beal Prop Bet for Clippers vs. Suns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bradley Beal OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
While Beal is listed as questionable on Tuesday, he may be worth a shot in this market.
Beal is averaging 2.0 made 3s on 5.0 attempts per game this season (shooting 40.7 percent), and he’s cleared 1.5 made 3-pointers in three of his four games since returning to the starting lineup. Over that stretch, Beal is attempting 5.0 3s per game, hitting 50.0 percent of them.
There’s no doubt that he’s had a bigger role in the offense as a starter, so don’t be shocked if the Suns' guard clears this prop at home.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.