Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Chargers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been dealing with hip and back injuries, and a back injury forced him from Tampa Bay’s Week 14 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The rookie is listed as questionable on the Bucs’ final injury report for Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers as Tampa Bay looks to remain in control in the NFC South. It was announced on Sunday morning that despite being questionable, the Buccaneers expect Irving to suit up in Los Angeles.
Irving has not missed a game this season, and he’s been a part of a three-headed backfield of Rachaad White and Sean Tucker in the 2024 campaign.
Overall, Irving has 137 carries for 735 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and six rushing scores. He’s found the end zone in three of his last four games for Tampa, but he played limited snaps last week.
In addition to rushing prowess, Irving has been a serviceable pass catcher, grabbing 36 receptions for 300 yards in the 2024 campaign.
Here’s how to bet on the Buccaneers backfield in Week 15 against Los Angeles.
Best Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Prop for Week 15
Bucky Irving Anytime Touchdown (+120)
If Bucky Irving can go for the Buccaneers on Sunday, he's a great bet to find the end zone. He is averaging a blistering 5.4 yards per rush this season and we're starting to see Tampa Bay lean on him in the run game. In the last game he was fully healthy for, he ran 25 times for 152 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers.
If they continue to use him as their primary back, it won't be long before he's at -120 or shorter to score a touchdown. Let's take advantage of the plus-money price on Irving while we still can.
