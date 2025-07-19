Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game)
Caitlin Clark will not participate in the WNBA All-Star Weekend after suffering a right groin injury earlier this week, according to the Indiana Fever.
Clark exited Tuesday’s game against the Connecticut Sun and underwent imaging on Wednesday to assess the damage. According to head coach Stephanie White, she is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
She had been selected as a starter and captain for Saturday’s All-Star Game after leading all players in fan voting. She was also scheduled to make her debut in the 3-point contest on Friday night, but will now miss both events.
With Clark sidelined, Team Clark is listed as a 4.5-point underdog against Team Collier.
This marks a notable stretch for Clark, who had never missed a single game throughout her collegiate or professional career before this season. Since the preseason, she’s dealt with multiple injuries — including two to her left quad and another to her left groin — and has now missed 10 regular-season games and one Commissioner’s Cup final.
To fill the roster gaps for Saturday’s All-Star game, Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones were named as replacements for Clark and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally, who is also out with an ankle injury.
WNBA All-Star Game Odds
Spread
- Team Collier -4.5 (-112)
- Team Clark +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Team Collier (-184)
- Team Clark (+154)
Total
- Over 259 (-110)
- Under 259 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.