Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Timberwolves)
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard was downgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With the Bucks already down Giannis Antetokounmpo to a calf strain, Milwaukee is set as a massive eight-point underdog tonight.
Lillard could still play in this game, but a mid-day downgrade certainly isn’t good for his status. In the last two games without Antetokounmpo, Lillard has scored 81 points for Milwaukee, leading it to a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
While Dame may not play, he’s worth targeting in the prop market if he does.
This story will be updated with Lillard’s official game status once it is announced.
Best Damian Lillard Player Prop for Bucks vs. Timberwolves
- Damian Lillard OVER 27.5 Points (-105)
Earlier on Wednesday, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Damian Lillard is a great prop target tonight:
With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out for Milwaukee, Damian Lillard has taken on an even bigger role scoring the ball.
Over his last two games, Dame has attempted 27 and 20 shots (20 free throws overall as well), scoring 43 and 38 points for the Bucks.
Dame is now averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. While Minnesota is one of the 10 best defensive teams in the NBA, Lillard should be in line for another 20 or so shots, making him extremely hard to fade at this number.
This prop is contingent on whether or not Lillard plays – which truly seems to be up in the air – on Wednesday night.
If the Bucks star guard sits, Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, and others should benefit offensively from an increased usage rate tonight.
