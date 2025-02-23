Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Bucks)
Despite dealing with a calf injury, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable on Sunday against the Miami Heat, setting him up to play in his third straight game since the All-Star break.
This is great news for the Bucks, who are favored at home against the Heat and searching for a fourth win in a row. With Bobby Portis (league suspension) out for the foreseeable future, Giannis is going to be relied on even more in the Bucks' frontcourt.
Since coming back, Giannis has been on a minutes limit, playing about half the game in each of his contests. With that in mind, here's how I'd wager on him in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Heat vs. Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 24.5 Points (-120)
Unless Bucks head coach Doc Rivers lifts Giannis' minutes limit, he's hard to trust in his scoring props against a Miami defense that is in the top half in the NBA in defensive rating and has Bam Adebayo -- one of the few players that can match up with Giannis one-on-one.
In his two games since his calf injury, Giannis has played 24 and 19 minutes, attempting just nine shots in the three-point win over the Wizards on Friday night. He has failed to clear this line in either of those games.
Until Giannis starts to get his normal workload of minutes again, he's a must-fade in this prop.
