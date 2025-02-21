Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Wizards)
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action from a multi-game absence on Thursday night in the Bucks' first game out of the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a calf strain, and he didn't play his usual role on Thursday night. After the win over the Clippers, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers admitted that Antetokounmpo was on a minutes limit -- though he declined to talk further about it.
Now, the Bucks have a quick turnaround against the Eastern Conference's worst team -- the Washington Wizards -- on Friday night. The Bucks, since they're playing a back-to-back, have yet to release an injury report for Friday's game.
However, it's hard to see a scenario where they risk running Antetokounmpo back out there since he's already limited in his minutes as it is. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Bucks as six-point favorites in this matchup, but it's worth noting that both Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard did not play in the team's last game against Washington.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Giannis if he does suit up on Friday night.
This story will be updated with Antetokounmpo's official game status once the Bucks release an injury report.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Bucks vs. Wizards
- Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 28.5 Points (-105)
Yes, this is technically a great matchup against the weak Washington defense, but Antetokounmpo was on a minutes limit on Thursday night and scored 23 points in 24 minutes.
I’m not sure if the two-time MVP will even play in this game, but if he’s going to have limited minutes, this prop is way too high for him – even against the Wizards.
