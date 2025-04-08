Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Knicks)
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson returned to the lineup from an ankle injury on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, and he promptly made an impact in a Knicks win.
Brunson had 15 points, two rebounds, and six assists despite taking just nine shots, controlling the game for the Knicks and hitting a clutch 3-pointer in the final minutes to seal the win.
On Tuesday, the Knicks are listing Brunson as probable against the Boston Celtics. It seems that he will play, as the oddsmakers at DraftKings have set Brunson and the Knicks as favorites in this game despite three double-digit losses to Boston earlier in the campaign.
There's an interesting wrinkle for Brunson down the stretch of the season, as he needs to play in a few more games to reach the 65-game threshold to be eligible for All-NBA. So, it would be shocking to see him sit during this final week, especially since the Knicks likely want him to get in some sort of rhythm before the playoffs.
This season, Brunson is averaging 26.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game while shooting an impressive 48.9 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.
