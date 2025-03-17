Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Knicks)
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle injury during the team's recent West Coast trip, causing him to miss the last four games.
New York went 2-2 in those games against the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers. Now, it returns home to play the Miami Heat on Monday, and Brunson won't be in action after the Knicks listed him as "out" on the injury report.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Brunson is expected to be out through late March/early April with the injury, which will make it tough on the Knicks to earn a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference.
With Brunson out, the Knicks' offense has run a lot differently with Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Mikal Bridges spending more time on the ball. Still, the Knicks are favored against a Heat team that has dropped seven games in a row heading into Monday's contest.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for this matchup, as someone should step up with Brunson out.
Best Knicks Prop Bet for Monday vs. Heat
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Mikal Bridges OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mikal Bridges is a solid prop target on Monday night:
With Jalen Brunson out of the lineup for the New York Knicks, wing Mikal Bridges has operated as one of the primary initiators of the team's offense.
Despite a down scoring year for the price that the Knicks traded for him (New York gave up five first-round picks for Bridges), Bridges has cleared this prop in all four games since Brunson went down, registering 31, 26, 41 and 28 points, rebounds and assists.
He hasn’t seen his shots increase at a crazy rate, but the Knicks wing always plays a ton of minutes and is hitting over 61 percent of his shots (on just over 14 attempts per game) since Brunson sprained his ankle.
I think he’ll have a lead role in the New York offense once again on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
