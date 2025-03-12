Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is listed as probable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left ankle inflammation.
Murray and Nikola Jokic are both probable for this game, which has led to oddsmakers setting Denver as a four-point favorite at home tonight. The Nuggets have yet to beat the Timberwolves this season, but they are favored to do so even with Aaron Gordon listed as doubtful.
Murray has been playing much better after a slow start to the season, and he was instrumental in Denver's upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 34 points and six dimes.
Here's how to bet on Murray in the prop market for Wednesday's contest.
Best Jamal Murray Prop Bet for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Jamal Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
In his last matchup against the Timberwolves, Murray put up a smooth 25 points, and he should be relied on even more on offense on Wednesday with Aaron Gordon listed as doubtful.
Murray has turned things around after a slow start to the season, averaging 26.3 points per game since returning from a one-game absence on Feb. 8. Over that 13-game stretch, Murray is attempting over 18 shots per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3.
This is a tough matchup against a top-10 defense, but I think the usage for Murray will be high enough where he clears this prop.
