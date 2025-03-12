Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is listed as probable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder despite a right knee injury.
Brown has missed 11 games for Boston this season, but it appears that he'll be good to go for this potential NBA Finals preview.
Oddsmakers are expecting Brown to play based on the latest odds, as DraftKings Sportsbook has the C's set as 3.5-point favorites at home tonight. Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis are both questionable for Boston.
The C's have picked up some big wins over Western Conference teams recently, knocking off both the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers. A win over OKC could potentially move Boston to the favorite to win the NBA Finals this season. The C's have been right behind OKC in the odds, but the defending champs have the best odds of any team in the Eastern Conference.
This season, Brown is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He could be asked to play a bigger role if Tatum ends up sitting with a knee injury of his own. Tatum did not play in Boston's win over the Utah Jazz on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.