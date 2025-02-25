Is Jrue Holiday Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Raptors)
The Boston Celtics will be down a key piece of their starting lineup on Tuesday night, as guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled out against the Toronto Raptors for rest.
Tuesday's matchup with Toronto is the front end of a back-to-back for Boston, and it has a much tougher matchup on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. The C's may be resting Holiday so he's able to take on the Cade Cunningham assignment tomorrow night.
Even with Holiday out, Boston is favored by 11 points at DraftKings Sportsbook against the Raptors. Toronto won the last matchup between these teams in Toronto, but Boston has been on fire as of late, winning five straight games by 13 or more points.
With Holiday out, there are plenty of players to bet on for Boston to step up. I'm eyeing Derrick White on Tuesday night.
Best Celtics Prop Bet vs. Raptors with Jrue Holiday Out
Derrick White OVER 13.5 Points (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why the Holiday injury should help Derrick White have a big game for Boston:
I was pretty surprised to see this line so low for Boston Celtics guard Derrick White on Tuesday night, especially since Jrue Holiday is out of the lineup. This could lead to a little more usage for White on the offensive end.
This season, the C’s guard is averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3. He’s picked up 14 or more points in nine of his last 11 games, averaging 17.7 points per game over that stretch.
He’s also cleared this prop in two of three games against the Toronto Raptors this season, who are in the bottom five in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
