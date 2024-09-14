Is Kenneth Walker III Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Patriots)
Kenneth Walker had a great start to the 2024 season, rushing for 103 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown, but suffered an oblique injury in the process that kept him out of practice all week.
Walker, the Seahawks lead running back, is now listed as doubtful for the team’s trip to New England to take on the Patriots. Walker didn’t practice all week despite telling reporters that he was in good shape after the team’s Week 1 win, paving the way for Zach Charbonnet to take over as the lead back in Seattle’s budding offense.
Currently, the Seahawks are three-point road favorites at New England with a low total of 38.5. Here’s the updated player prop market for the new top running back in Seattle for this one.
Zach Charbonnet Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots in NFL Week 2
Rushing Yards: N/A
Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +120
Charbonnet is more than capable as a rusher, last season he had 108 carries for 462 yards and added a touchdown on the ground as a backup to Walker.
Last week he had eight carries, but only 12 yards. However, he’ll be the bellcow against New England, who is off a stunning upset of the Bengals in Week 1. However, if the Patriots struggle as much as prognosticators think and the Seahawks are able to play from ahead, this can be a big matchup for the new top back in Seattle for at least this week.
While the number hasn't been released just yet as sportsbooks wait for more clarity on Walker, the expectation is that Charbonnet is in for a big afternoon on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.