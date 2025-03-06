Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is listed as probable with a right knee contusion for Thursday night's game against the New York Knicks.
Doncic was listed as questionable with the injury on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans before being upgraded to probable and eventually playing in the Lakers' seventh-straight win.
It appears that he'll be good to go for this matchup, and the Lakers find themselves as home favorites against the No. 3 seed in the East.
Since coming to L.A. in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic is averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from 3. Here's how I'd target him in the player prop market on Thursday night.
Best Luka Doncic Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Knicks
- Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Since his minutes limit was lifted, Doncic has gotten closer to his old self for the Lakers, averaging 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game across his last seven matchups.
Doncic has cleared 16.5 rebounds and assists in five of those games, picking up either double-digit boards or dimes in each of those matchups. He should be able to stuff the stat sheet against a Knicks team that has struggled on defense all season long (18th in defensive rating).
In his last game, Luka racked up an insane 23 rebounds and assists in a Lakers win.
