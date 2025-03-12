Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets MVP candidate Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jokic is dealing with elbow and ankle injuries, but it appears that he'll be able to suit up for Denver in this matchup. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Nuggets as favorites on Wednesday, a sign that they expect Jokic to play. It's highly unlikely that Denver would be favored against a playoff-caliber team like Minnesota if Jokic was going to sit out.
Minnesota has taken the first two matchups between these teams this season, and it has won five games in a row since Julius Randle returned to the lineup. So, the Nuggets and Jokic have their work cut out for them on Wednesday.
This season, Jokic is averaging a triple double -- 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game -- and he had a 31-point, 21-rebound, 22-assist triple-double earlier this month.
The three-time MVP was held in check (by his standards) by Minnesota the last time these teams played, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds and 11 assists.
If Jokic's status remains probable -- or he's upgraded to available -- Denver should remain favored heading into this matchup.
