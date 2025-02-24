Is Norman Powell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Pistons)
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell has not played since the All-Star break due to a knee injury, missing the team's matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.
Powell was listed as questionable on Sunday against the Pacers, but he ultimately was ruled out. The Clippers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, so they've yet to release an injury report for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons.
However, since he's missed the last two games, Powell's status is truly up in the air on Monday night.
Now, the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook may be able to give bettors and Clippers fans some insight into Powell's status.
On Sunday, with both Powell and Kawhi Leonard getting ruled out, the Clippers were underdogs on the road againt the Pacers. On Monday, they are currently set as two-point favorites at DraftKings, a sign that one or both of Leonard and Powell could play in this game.
Los Angeles being favored is noteworthy since the Pistons have won six games in a row and eight of their last 10 to open up a three-game cushion for the No. 6 seed in the East. They have a very similar record to the Clippers and are the home team, yet oddsmakers have Los Angeles favored.
Until the Clippers release an injury report, it appears oddsmakers are leaning towards one of the two stars being in action tonight.
This story will be updated with Powell's official status for Monday's contest.
