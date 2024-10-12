Is Travis Etienne Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Bears)
Travis Etienne has been limited in practice this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to face off against the Chicago Bears in London to start Sunday Week 6 action in the NFL.
However, Etienne is set to play in the Jags game in London despite being hampered with a shoulder injury during practice this week. The Jacksonville running back was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, but has been cleared to go for the team’s game against the Bears following a Week 5 win against the Colts.
It’s unclear what Etienne’s role will be moving forward as the team continues to integrate in Tank Bigsby, who has thrived next to, and at points ahead of Etienne, in the running back pecking order.
Bigsby ran for 101 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns as Etienne got dinged up in the victory. The backup running back’s performance made it easier for head coach Doug Pederson to keep Etienne on the sidelines, but will have both available in the team’s game across the pond against the Bears.
Below, you’ll find Etienne’s player props for this Week 7 matchup.
Travis Etienne Player Props for Week 6 vs. Chicago Bears
- Rushing Yards: 41.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Receiving Yards: 17.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +150
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Travis Eteinne OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards
I believe that Bigsby is going to continue to garner carries in this Jaguars offense, especially with Etienne limited this week, but I do believe that Etienne will be often used on passing downs, clearly the better running back in that regard.
Etienne has at least three targets in all but one game this season, and that includes six catches on seven targets for 43 yards against the Colts despite being banged up.
My preference is to go for the receiving yards route rather than rushing yards as Bigsby continues to be a factor in the backfield.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.