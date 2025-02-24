Is Tyrese Maxey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to a right finger sprain.
Maxey, who is averaging 27.4 points per game this season, played in Philadelphia's loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, tallying 31 points, two rebounds and five assists. He's not the only key 76er on the injury report, as Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable as well.
Despite that, the 76ers are still favored at home against the Chicago Bulls.
However, Embiid appears to be unlikely to play given some recent reporting from NBA insider Shams Charania.
"Embiid is scheduled to undergo tests on his knee early this week, at which point both parties will collaborate with specialists on the best route forward, sources said," Charania wrote.
"Embiid has publicly and privately said in recent weeks that he might need surgery or an extended rest period for his knee to heal, but he has been determined to find ways to play and be available for the 76ers."
So, the fact that Philly is still favored seems to point to Maxey playing through his injury tonight. If that's the case, here's how I'd wager on the star guard in the prop market against this subpar Chicago defense.
This story will be updated with Maxey's official status for Monday's matchup.
Best Tyrese Maxey Prop Bet for 76ers vs. Bulls
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-115)
If Embiid ends up sitting, this could be a huge game for Tyrese Maxey, who enters this matchup averaging 27.4 points per game.
Maxey has 31 or more points in eight of his last 12 games, averaging 30.2 points per game over that stretch (his average is lower because of a five-point game in a loss to Toronto earlier in the month).
This is also a great matchup against a Chicago team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent points per game in the 2024-25 season. Maxey poured in 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting in the last meeting between these teams back on Jan. 25.
