Is Zion Williamson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans)
The New Orleans Pelicans are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, and history tells us that they'll likely be without star forward Zion Williamson.
New Orleans has yet to release an injury report for Sunday's matchup, but there is a trend with Williamson and his usage that suggests he'll sit out this game.
Zion has played in just one back-to-back this season (it was in October), and he's sat out one of the two ends of a back-to-back in each of the last five back-to-backs that he could have played in since returning from a hamstring injury.
On Saturday, Williamson played 27:39 against the Houston Rockets, shooting 10-for-19 from the field on his way to a 20-point, two-rebound, three-assist game. New Orleans lost Saturday's matchup by 29 points.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Pelicans as sizable underdogs (8.5 points) at home on Sunday, another sign that it is unlikely that Zion suits up. DraftKings also has not released prop bets for Williamson in this matchup.
Unless the Pelicans, who are tanking for a better draft pick anyway, change their tune on Williamson with a month left in the season, he should sit out once again on Sunday. Zion has played in just 26 games in the 2024-25 season.
This story will be updated with Williamson's official status for Sunday's game against Memphis.
