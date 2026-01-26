Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Rockets)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets and he's set to miss multiple weeks with the issue.

Morant has a UCL sprain in his elbow that will sideline him through the trade deadline, the latest ailment that the star guard is dealing with this season.

Ja Morant (elbow) to miss at least 3 weeks. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 24, 2026

Morant has appeared in just 20 games (the Grizzlies are 7-13 in those matchups), and he's missed the most time with a calf issue this season. The former All-Star is averaging just 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from 3.

With Morant, Zach Edey and others out of the lineup with injuries on Monday, the Grizzlies are road underdogs in this matchup.

Here's a look at how to bet on Memphis in the prop market without its star guard in this Western Conference clash.

Best Grizzlies Prop Bet vs. Rockets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cam Spencer UNDER 7.5 Assists (-144)

A former second-round pick, Cam Spencer has been huge for the Grizzlies this season with so many rotation players out. He's averaging 12.0 point, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, and he's thrived as a playmaker as of late.

Spencer is averaging 8.0 assists per game in January, posting multiple games with double-digit dimes while clearing 7.5 assists on six occasions.

However, I think this number is a little high on Monday, even with Morant out. Houston has one of the 10-best defenses in the NBA, and it ranks third in opponent assists per game this season, allowing less than 25 per night.

Spencer has been a great playmaker in an expanded role, but he still has just nine games (out of 42) with eight or more assists this season. I wouldn't be shocked if he falls just short against this stingy Rockets squad.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.