Jaguars vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 3
The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills for the early Monday Night Football game.
The Bills are 2-0 to start the season, while the 0-2 Jaguars are still searching for their first victory.
The game total is 45.4 with the Bills favored at home by -5.5.
Here’s how I’m betting this one.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Bills
Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100) at DraftKings
When there’s no juice on Allen throwing a pair of scores, I’m in.
Allen should have no trouble passing this week vs. a Jaguars secondary that has allowed the third-most passing yards (524) to opposing QBs this season. They’ve also allowed opposing running backs 12 catches and 105 yards to open the season with a 75% catch-rate. I could see James Cook with another TD reception on Monday night. Allen is 2/2 on passing touchdowns inside the 20 yard line this season.
The Jaguars have been solid vs. the run this season, allowing just 3.73 yards per carry. This should be the week we see Allen’s receivers get going.
Trevor Lawrence over 15.5 rushing yards (-114) at FanDuel
Lawrence has struggled to start the season with just a 51% completion-rate through two games, 345 passing yards and a single passing touchdown. However, he did break off a big run last week vs. Cleveland, totaling 45 ground yards in Week 2.
Buffalo allowed 17 yards to Tua Tagovailoa and 57 yards to Kyler Murray.
Lawrence exceeded this prop in seven of 16 games played in 2023.
Keon Coleman over 33.5 receiving yards (-114) at FanDuel
Coleman only saw one target in Week 2, but the game script was not in his favor. Coleman has played more snaps than any other Bills receiver, and he’s lined up outside 95% of the time. The Jaguars have allowed an average of 143.5 yards per game to receivers lined up out wide. This is a good spot for the Bills to get their rookie going. Coleman had 51 yards in his season debut vs. Arizona.
