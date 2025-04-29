Is Jalen Brunson Playing in Game 5? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Knicks)
New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson appeared to aggravate his right ankle injury in Game 4 against the Detroit Pistons, briefly exiting the game to go back to the locker room.
However, the All-NBA guard returned to the floor and put on a show in the four quarter, scoring 15 points to lead the Knicks to a one-point win and a 3-1 series lead.
Brunson missed about a month with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he ended up returning just before the end of the regular season for New York. Despite aggravating the issue in Game 4, Brunson is not listed on the injury report on Tuesday.
As a result, the Knicks are 5.5-point favorites at home in Game 5, according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brunson has been dominant in this series, averaging 33.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Knicks, who are favored to win this series, would love to end things in Game 5 to give their star point guard some more time to rest before the second round.
Throughout the rest of the playoffs, Brunson's ankle will be something worth monitoring, as it appears he may be playing at less than 100 percent after suffering the tweak on Sunday.
Best Jalen Brunson Prop Bet for Knicks vs. Pistons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
So far this postseason, Brunson is averaging the second-most points per game amongst all players, and he’s been extremely consistent in the process.
The Knicks star has taken at least 20 shots in each game in the playoffs, including 27 in Games 1 and 2 and 26 in Game 4. He’s also been elite late in games, scoring 53 fourth-quarter points while shooting 20-for-32 from the field. Pretty insane.
The NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year should be in line for another massive workload against a Pistons defense that hasn’t been able to contain him in this series. Brunson has scored 30-plus points in every game.
