Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to right hamstring tightness.
Murray, who missed Denver's most recent game against the Utah Jazz, is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The Nuggets are still favored at DraftKings Sportsbook in this game, but both Murray and Aaron Gordon (questionable) are truly up in the air for this matchup.
So far this season, Denver is 0-3 against the Timberwolves, so it would love to pick up a win before the playoffs, especially since Denver is fighting for a top-four spot in the Western Conference. If Murray sits, there's a chance that the odds will shift in Minnesota's favor on Tuesday night.
This story will be updated with Murray's official status for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
