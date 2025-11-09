Is Jayden Daniels Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, and he's expected to miss multiple games after suffering an elbow injury against the Seattle Seahawks.
With Daniels out, the Commanders will turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback for the time being, and the veteran has made multiple starts this season with Daniels dealing with a bunch of injury issues. The Commanders are just 3-6 this season, and they're likely out of the playoff picture in the NFC with Daniels hurt.
Oddsmakers have moved the Commanders to 8.5-point underdogs (they opened as 3-point underdogs before Daniels' injury) in Week 10 against the Lions. DraftKings has Washington as a +370 underdog to win this week at home.
For the season, Daniels has 1,184 passing yards and eight scores while completing 62.5 percent of his passes (down from 69.0 percent last season). Washington is just 2-4 in Daniels’ six starts this season, and it's fallen to +2000 to make the playoffs.
Just a season after making the NFC title game, it appears Washington could be in line for a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Mariota will start for Washington going forward, and he’s led the Commanders to a 1-2 record in 2025 while completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 639 yards, four scores and four picks. While he's a serviceable backup, Mariota led the Commanders to just seven points in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in his last start.
It'll be interesting to see if the Commanders can stay afloat without Daniels, but the odds suggest they'll suffer a fifth loss in a row on Sunday.
